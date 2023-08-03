How A Python Crawled Out Of The Pot And Tried To Run Away After Joseph Babalola Prayed – Daniel Olukoya

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on Facebook shared a video message to the public.

While speaking in a manner water communion service, the cleric reportedly stated that “What the great Apostle Joseph Babalola did in those days makes a lot of sense. In a demonic town in South Western part of Nigeria, where they worshipped a python that stayed inside a black pot on top of a mountain, he went there for a crusade. Immediately, as you stand at the edge of the forest, you see that python, and nobody dared to move close to that place. The man of God went to the King and told him that he wanted to hold a crusade for three days, starting that day. The king said, “Ah! Today? Nobody goes out in the night today because there is a once-a-year festival done here, and everybody stays indoors”.

Speaking further he said “The man of God then said “But we must start this crusade today”. In the night, the man of God went into the street when he knew that everybody had been told to go inside. Very soon, four men approached him carrying heavy satanic materials. So when they saw him in the night, they asked him who he was, and he said “I am Joseph Babalola”. They said, “A human being or a spirit?” He replied, “a human being,” to which they asked, “Did you not hear that nobody comes outside when we are doing this festival?” He said, “I heard,” and they asked, “And you came out? Did nobody tell you that no one is supposed to see us and remain alive?”

Speaking further Olukoya said “He told them, “Did you know that nobody also sees me and remains alive?” They got angry. The first person dipped his hand into his dress, brought out a horn, and started incantations into it. The man of God just stood watching. It was the most junior satanist that started the incantations. When he was tired, the second fellow took over, with the man of God still watching. The third person took over, and that was how the boss took over. All of these took about an hour.

Speaking further he said ” So after the boss had talked for a while, the man of God asked them, “Have you finished?” Then he turned to heaven and said, “Father, what I want you to do here today is what you did in the time of Korah, Dathan, and Abiram. Let this ground open up and swallow up just three of them, and leave one to go and tell the others that they should never confront the power of God”. He had not finished talking when the ground opened up and swallowed three people. The fourth person ran away. So the crusade the king said could not hold was held the next day in the evil forest with the python.

Speaking lastly he said “The people who could not move to that place moved after the great apostle prayed. When the people of the town saw this, they also followed them into that evil forest. The python knew that there was trouble. It crawled out of the pot and tried to run away. It was these same villagers who killed the serpent. We need to operate with this same kind of Christianity instead of practicing weak Christianity.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook Video from 2 hours 07 minutes 12 seconds.

Dyoungmon (

)