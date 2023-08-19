How A Mother-in-law Afflicted Her Own Daughter-in-law With Barrenness – Pastor Adeboye Shares

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has shared how a mother-in-law afflicted her own daughter-in-law with barrenness. He shared this in a message to his followers on his social media page.

In the message, he explained that darkness is connected to barrenness. According to him, because God is light, and light is equivalent to fruitfulness, God is interested in the fruitfulness of his children. He reminded his followers how God commanded Adam and Eve to be fruitful and multiply.

He then shared that there are some cases of barrenness that have no medical explanation. According to him, the doctors would not see anything wrong with the couple when they try to diagnose the cause because the devil is the cause of the predicament.

To give an example, he shared how a woman’s mother-in-law visited her and gave her a piece of bread to eat. He declared that the woman said the bread was to block her womb, and her daughter-in-law ate the bread without attaching anything to the woman’s words. Unfortunately, she stopped seeing her menstrual period for years.

The woman had to attend a programme organised by the church in her area, and when she slept, she had a dream where doctors were operating on her, and pulled out a long rope which had a piece of bread at the end of it. When she woke up, she had begun to menstruate again. The man of God shared that now, the woman has five children.

What are your thoughts on this? Share them in the comments. Be blessed.

LaVictoria (

)