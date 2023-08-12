How A Man’s Father Died The Following Week After Convention After Making His Son To Be Sacked-Adeboye

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye in a recent video on YouTube page shared a message with the public.

While speaking on the Topic: BEYOND EXPECTATION at RCCG HOLY GHOST CONVENTION 2023 || Day 5 Evening Session Part B, the cleric reportedly stated that “I want to prophesy to someone today that before you get home tonight, that mountain in your life would have been buried in the mighty name if Jesus. Speaking further he said “I’m sure you remember the story of someone who was doing very well in his place of work and all of a sudden, they sacked them. So, he came to the Holy Ghost Service with his sack letter and God spoke that “there’s someone here, somebody in your family is going to die next week, don’t mourn him because he’s the one causing you trouble and when he has been removed,the restoration will come”.

Speaking further Adeboye said “By the time he got home, the following week, the father died because the father is the one who said, “the way this boy is going, he will soon be greater than I”, that’s why he caused him to be sacked. His father died and they phoned the boy to come back to work, “sorry, we made a mistake. You should be promoted, not sacked”. I don’t care who the fellow is, no matter how close to you, if he is blocking your way to glory, the Almighty God will move him.

Watch The Youtube Video Here.

Fast forward Youtube Video From 7 hours 18 minutes 12 seconds.

