How A Man Was Miraculously Rescued After He Was Buried Alive By Kidnappers – Dr Olukoya

Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries shared a message to the public a video posted on his official Facebook. He spoke about why they need to pray against Kidnappers. He told a story of how a man was miraculously rescued after he was buried alive by kidnappers.

He said, “A brother was traveling out of Lagos, entered a bus and was on a three-day fasting because he was waiting upon the Lord for something. All of a sudden, he found out that everybody in the bus was sleeping and he was the only one awake. He found out that those who were driving were looking back at intervals and found out that he is not sleeping. They then turned to him and said, “Mr Man, why are you not sleeping?” He replied, “I don’t feel sleepy, why should I sleep?” They then came to him and beat him but still he didn’t sleep.”

He then said, “They drove into a thick forest and there were a lot of people there. He even recognized a missing girl that her parents were looking for there. Their method was different, they were burying them alive in graves. They did it for everyone but were reserving him. Later they took him by force and buried him alive.”

Further, he said, “All of a sudden, the man said that he saw an angel, wearing white. The angel stood upon the grave and said, “Come out” and he said that he immediately saw himself out. Then the angel commanded him to follow him and they walked down the forest. He hadn’t eaten for seven days and when he was weak, the angel stretched forth his hands and jollof rice and meat. He ate and they walked a little while and the angel dissapeared. The man got tired and slept off. When he woke up in the morning, he found himself at the front of the Prayer City at Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries.” That was how God rescued him.”

