How A Man Planning To Commit Suicide Laughed When I Told Him To Make Me His Next Of Kin- Apostle Suleman

Th General Overseer of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, revealed in his recent sermon, how he was able to deliver a man from committing suicide.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said no when he was asked if a person will go to hell for commiting suicide. Apostle Johnson Suleman unveil that he said no and keep asking questions to prolong the conversation and to engage the questionnaire too. In the process of the engagement, Apostle Johnson Suleman then got to know that the person asking the question was the one planning to commit suicide as he seems tired of his life.

Furthermore, the man disclosed that he has a car and some money in his account then Apostle Johnson Suleman told him to put his name as the next of kin since he is planning to die, that was the moment the depressed man laughed.

The man later spill out the reason for wanted to end his life, he said that a lady collapsed and die and people were say he used the lady for ritual and he didn’t. The clergy man was disappointed that a man is planning to commit suicide because of rumour.

Watch video here ( Fast forward to 2 hours, 22 minutes)

