NEWS

How A Man Made Me Lost My Appetite While I Was Eating In A Restaurant- Pastor David Ibeyeomie

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

The General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, revealed in his sermon what a young man did in a restaurant that made him lost the appetite to eat his food.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy was teaching his congregation from the bible that anything they are doing they should do it with a touch of excellence.

He then shared a story on how he went to a restaurant abroad to eat but lost his appetite after a young man blew catarrh from his nose while he was eating.

He said that some persons says it doesn’t matter but it actually does matter because everything should be done with a touch of excellence. He went further to quote the statement from a wise man which says that “The secret of joy in work is contain in one word and that is excellence”. 

Lastly, he advised his congregation not to celebrate the mediocrity in society but to excel instead.

 Watch video here ( Fast forward to 5 hours, 28 minutes)

GodMachine (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Ten Hag May Consider Using Rashford And Højlund As Central Strikers Next Season

4 mins ago

3 Players That Have Won The Ballon d’ Or At Manchester United

15 mins ago

Why Did President Putin Not Support The Coup In Ukraine But Want To Support Coup In Niger?-Seun Kuti

25 mins ago

Reactions As Oseloka H. Obaze Says Obi Was Regular During Court Sittings & He Will Smile At Last

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button