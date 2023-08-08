How A Man Made Me Lost My Appetite While I Was Eating In A Restaurant- Pastor David Ibeyeomie

The General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, revealed in his sermon what a young man did in a restaurant that made him lost the appetite to eat his food.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy was teaching his congregation from the bible that anything they are doing they should do it with a touch of excellence.

He then shared a story on how he went to a restaurant abroad to eat but lost his appetite after a young man blew catarrh from his nose while he was eating.

He said that some persons says it doesn’t matter but it actually does matter because everything should be done with a touch of excellence. He went further to quote the statement from a wise man which says that “The secret of joy in work is contain in one word and that is excellence”.

Lastly, he advised his congregation not to celebrate the mediocrity in society but to excel instead.

Watch video here ( Fast forward to 5 hours, 28 minutes)

GodMachine (

)