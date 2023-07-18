How A Man I Gave My Savings Returned Back Leprous After 14yrs – Pst Paul Enenche Narrates

Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche’s story during the ‘Kingdom Financial Stewards, Financial Impartation Special’ conveyed the importance of building a steady flow of income before embarking on significant ventures. His personal experience of saving and gradually accumulating funds demonstrated the value of patient financial planning and the need to establish a strong foundation before pursuing larger contracts or opportunities. By sharing this story, he aimed to inspire his listeners to adopt a disciplined approach to finance and prioritize long-term stability in their financial pursuits.

During the ‘Kingdom Financial Stewards, Financial Impartation Special’ event, Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche, the General Overseer of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, shared a short story that highlighted the importance of building a steady flow of income before pursuing significant opportunities. In his sermon, which can be found on the church’s official YouTube channel at the 1:34:20 mark, he recounted his personal experience.

Speaking from the video (1:34:20) on his church’s official YouTube handle, he said, “Before you do the big contract, do the thing(s) that will attract the steady flow of income. I was a young medical Doctor then, my salary was ₦‎1200.00 and then became ₦‎2400.00, I saved it until it became ₦‎10,000.00.

“I gave that ₦‎10,000 to a very short man who worked in the same place with me, the short man now deals on precious stones. He usually gives me a stone everyday. So one day he told me a stone is ₦‎300,000. I was worried how he turned ₦‎10,000 into such a fortune.

“One day I went to pray because I was concerned and the Lord said to me, forget about that money. That was how I annoyingly and painfully decided to forget that money. The next time I saw this guy was 14yrs years later, he arrived leprous, loaded with hypertension, diabetics, etc. Now I am a pastor. I looked at him and he said life has dealt with him due to his ill actions. Why won’t life deal with you after you must have dealt with others.”

Dr. Paul Enenche began by recalling his early days as a young medical doctor, when he earned a monthly salary of ₦‎1200.00, which later increased to ₦‎2400.00. During this time, he made the conscious decision to save diligently in order to build his financial foundation. Over time, his savings accumulated to a total of ₦‎10,000.00.

The pastor emphasized the significance of patiently growing one’s income through consistent savings. He advised against solely focusing on pursuing big contracts or immediate financial gains without first establishing a reliable income stream. According to him, this steady flow of income serves as a solid base upon which larger opportunities can be pursued with greater stability and success.

By sharing his personal journey, Dr. Paul Enenche encouraged his audience to adopt a similar approach in their own financial endeavors. He emphasized the need to prioritize long-term financial stability by consistently saving and investing, even when the initial amounts may seem small. This approach, he suggested, would pave the way for future growth and open doors to more significant opportunities.

SOURCE: YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/live/qVjlG2eRLPo?feature=share

Quoted (

)