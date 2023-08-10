How A Man &His Wife Began To Fight With Bottles After The Wife Restricted His Service To God – Pastor Paul Enenche

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche in a live-streamed video shared their message with the public.

While speaking On Company, communion and communication with the enemy on a Wednesday Communion Service Part A, the cleric reportedly stated that ” Anyone who keeps the company of the enemy, the unrighteous and ungodly will lose character. Eve began a communication with the serpent. That was the origin of the collapse of man’s character. It doesn’t matter how good your character is, when you decide to engage with the devil or the agents and children of the devil, that character shall be lost.

Speaking further he said “When a man decides to marry a woman, as I’m talking now, I remember a man, fire-brand man, who married a woman who did not believe in the power and move of God. After a while, this girl said that this man was going to Church too much, meanwhile the Church was responsible for their marital harmony and dignity, so, the man reduced going to Church and after a while, the man returned back to drinking alcohol. After a while, the man and this same woman began to fight with bottles. After a while the man went in and got another woman, that was the outcome of that influence on his life. I looked and I said, “that’s right. You said he’s going to Church too much, try and taste the other side”. That was the root of the decadence of character in the Garden of Eden – company, communion, and communication with the enemy.

