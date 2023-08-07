How A Maid Confesses That She Turns To Bird In Her Boss Shop To Drive Away His Customers- Suleman

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, revealed in his recent sermon how a house maid confessed that she turns to bird to follow her boss to work so that she can scare away customers.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man revealed that the confession started when the man of the house prayed in tongues. He said that lady that was employed to look after the baby of house will turn to bird and follow the couple whenever they are going to shop.

He disclosed that whenever they receive money from customers the bird will put hole on it and as result of this the couple never amount to anything with their money.

Furthermore, the clergy man revealed that the customers too will be hearing a voice telling them not to come to that shop again to buy anything. This was the house maid operation for long until the man prayed in tongues at home and the power of God hit her and suddenly her real identify was revealed.

This is why we need to pray for ourselves and family always.

Watch video here (Fast forward to 2 hours, 56 minutes)

