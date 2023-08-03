NEWS

How A Lecturer Who Boasted There Is No God Repented After His Daughter Got An Accident- Apostle Johnson Suleman

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, recently revealed how a lecturer who believe not in God repented when his daughter got an accident.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that a lecturer was teaching his student that all human being came from evolution and that there is no God. The clergy man then revealed that while he was speaking he got a phone call that his daughter just got an accident and that was the moment the man who believe not in God screamed “Oh My God”.

Before now, The clergy man acknowledge people of his professions like the doctors and the lecturer but he told them to go and tarry and wait on the Lord. That means that the clergy man is trying to pass a message that nobody should exalt his reputation above God but rather he or she should depend on His wisdom.

