How A Lady Was Barren For 4 Years Because Of The N7000 She Took From Church- Apostle Johnson Suleman

Nigeria Popular Preacher and General Overseer of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, revealed in his recent Sunday Service how lady was without child after marriage for 4 years because of the money she took from church after in her youth days.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, The clergy man disclosed that a lady who was having issue with child birth saw a revelation that she was coming towards him but he was moving away from her. The lady shared the vision with Apostle Johnson Suleman, but he was marvelled because he has nothing against her. He then prayed for her expecting a testimony.

The lady came back again with that same revelation and that was when the clergy man came to her and prayed for her. She got a revelation and remembered how she withhold N7000 that was suppose to be use for church services. She confessed to the clergy man and later got her breakthrough.

