How A Lady Locked Herself And Her Child That Passed Out And Prayed Till She Came Back To Life- Suleman

Nigeria Popular Preacher and Founder of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, recently revealed how lady who was suppose to take her passed out child to the hospital refuse but choose to pray instead till she came back to life.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that one his member child stop breathing and passed out and it was expected for the child to go the hospital but the mother said they should take her to her room. The lady look up herself and prayed for her child for days till the child came back to life.

The clergy man revealed that the mother of the child told God that if her child doesn’t come back to life she will stay in that room till she follow her. That means that the mother faith was so strong that even at the point of death she still trust in God.

The clergy man narrated this story to charge up mothers to always be prayerful.

Watch video here

