How A Lady Insulted Me After I Suspended The Pastor That Impregnated Her – Dr Olukoya

Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries spoke to his members on, “When You Are Nothing (3)” at their Sunday Worship Service

According to him, “There are plenty of foolish young people. There are lots of foolish old men and women too. So the one who loves will patiently wait for improvement in others. What am I saying in particular to the husbands and wives here? Love copes with suffering. Love endures pain, sorrow, and anger. It endures selfish, critical, and immature speaking against them. You must have perfect love.”

He then told a story of how a lady insulted him after they suspended the pastor that Impregnated her. He said, “One pastor began to visit a lady, saying they were doing a vigil. After some time, the vigil became another vigil, the lady got pregnant, and the pastor was reported. So the day we summoned the pastor, the lady came with him. Meanwhile, the pastor had been suspended.”

He then said, “The lady looked at me and said, “What right do you have to suspend my husband?” I said, “When did you marry?” She said, “I am pregnant, and so I am married. You have no right. And I am going to report you to a human rights organisation that you are tormenting people here. I am pregnant, period!” I was just looking at her. Anyone who does not wish to be insulted should not become a pastor. Pastors are always insulted by people.”

“So I kept looking at them. But I noticed that the pastors around me were getting angry. “Why are you talking to our GO like that?” So I turned to them and said, “But she is not talking to you now. It is me and her alone.” So she talked and talked, and I did not answer. So the same person who talked and talked and saw I was not responding now started crying. I was still staring at her. The anger did not upset me, just as the crying did not upset me.”

He further said, “So people will insult you, and whatever they have done to you, they have done worse to Jesus. They called Jesus a madman. They said, “Why are you listening to him? He is a mad man”. A person who has the power to say “All of you saying I am mad, be roasted”. But he was just looking at them. At a stage, they said Jesus was demon-possessed. But Jesus had patience.”

