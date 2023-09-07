How A Lady Got Healed From Asthma As Her Daughter In Church Was Prayed For- Apostle Johnson Suleman

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, revealed in recent sermon how her lady use her faith in church to draw healing for her mother in the hospital.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that he was prophesying for some people in church but other people were stretching their hands towards him and the anionting was drawn to them. He said that he got to a lady and told her by the prophetic that her mother is sick and she’s on oxygen and the girl agreed. The clergy man declare that power will hit her mother now and it was confirmed that as the clergy man was talking in church there was commotion in the hospital.

He revealed that the next day the mother removed the oxygen she was breathing with and was discharged that night because she was made whole.

The message Apostle Johnson Suleman is trying to pass is that with faith you can draw anionting even if you are not given attention.

Watch video here(Fast forward to 2 hours, 13 minutes)

GodMachine (

)