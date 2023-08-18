How A Bridegroom Started Crying After His Wife Tore Her Garment After Their Wedding – Dr Olukoya

Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries shared a message to the public a recent video posted on his official Facebook page.

According to him, as a young christian back in the days, I was once ignorant, and it led to a sad experience. He told a story of how a bridegroom started crying after his wife tore her garment after their wedding.

He said, “I went for a wedding ceremony and after it was concluded, they went out and were singing and dancing. Immediately they stepped outside, the bride began to tear her garment. They rushed at her, to prevent her from being naked, but she overpowered them, tore herself naked and ran away with her underwear. The bridegroom started to cry but that does not impress demons.”

“We didn’t know that it was a demonic attack. They said she ran mad on her wedding day, but that was not the case. There was a cryptic demon inside of her waiting for instructions that immediately the lady is married, it should.manifest. If I know what I know now back then, I will have been able to step in and command the cryptic demon out.”

