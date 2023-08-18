NEWS

How A Bridegroom Started Crying After His Wife Tore Her Garment After Their Wedding – Dr Olukoya

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read

Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries shared a message to the public a recent video posted on his official Facebook page.

According to him, as a young christian back in the days, I was once ignorant, and it led to a sad experience. He told a story of how a bridegroom started crying after his wife tore her garment after their wedding.

He said, “I went for a wedding ceremony and after it was concluded, they went out and were singing and dancing. Immediately they stepped outside, the bride began to tear her garment. They rushed at her, to prevent her from being naked, but she overpowered them, tore herself naked and ran away with her underwear. The bridegroom started to cry but that does not impress demons.”

“We didn’t know that it was a demonic attack. They said she ran mad on her wedding day, but that was not the case. There was a cryptic demon inside of her waiting for instructions that immediately the lady is married, it should.manifest. If I know what I know now back then, I will have been able to step in and command the cryptic demon out.”

Click VIDEO for the short clip (Watch from the beginning)

PrayerMedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Shettima, Ganduje Meet Uzodinma, Okorocha Ahead Of Imo Guber (Photos)

10 mins ago

If We Are A Thriving Nation, States Will Survive On Their Own Without Relying On Abuja- Gov Obaseki

22 mins ago

What I Told Some People When They Said The Churches Have Been Sold Into Many Things-Pastor Enenche.

24 mins ago

“The Most Interesting Portfolios Of All Are The Portfolios Of Badaru And Matawale” -Mahdi Shehu

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button