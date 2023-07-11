How a bank manager withdrew N5.9m from a Businessman account unauthorized

Bala Ibrahim, an account holder with Keystone Bank, has been facing financial difficulties after Tijani Saleh, a former branch manager of the bank, allegedly made an unauthorised withdrawal of N5.9m from his corporate account. Despite Ibrahim’s efforts to have the bank refund his money, he has been unsuccessful.

Ibrahim had opened a corporate account with the bank and deposited N20m into it. He later needed N5.9m to fund projects for his company but did not yet have a cheque to withdraw money from the account. Ibrahim approached the bank manager for advice on how to proceed, and the manager requested the letter-headed paper of Ibrahim’s company.

However, the situation took a turn when the manager allegedly used the letter-headed paper without Ibrahim’s consent to withdraw N5.9m from his account. Ibrahim only discovered the unauthorised withdrawal when he requested his statement of account. The bank took action by sacking the manager, but they have not refunded Ibrahim’s money despite being aware of the manager’s actions.

Ibrahim reported the incident to the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission), but instead of taking action against the bank, he was charged to court. After spending over five years on the case, Ibrahim was finally discharged and acquitted. However, the EFCC did not pursue charges against the bank or compel them to repay the money.

The spokesperson for Keystone Bank, Edward Ettu, responded to the allegations by stating that a forensic report showed that Ibrahim had made the withdrawal through a counter cheque. Ettu also claimed that Ibrahim refused to cooperate with the investigation by allowing his fingerprints to be taken. According to Ettu, the court’s judgment did not address the legitimacy of the bank’s actions or confirm that they had debited Ibrahim’s account legally.

Despite Ibrahim’s plea for his money to be returned, the bank has not reversed the transaction. Ibrahim also wrote to the EFCC to take legal action against the bank, but they declined to do so. Now, Ibrahim is determined to retrieve his money and hopes for a resolution in his favor.

As of now, the EFCC has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

source: PUNCH paper

Oj_Gist (

)