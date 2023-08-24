How 89 internet fraudsters landed in EFCC net within six days in three cities

It was the end of the road for 89 internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Boys as they have been arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during raids on their hideouts within six days in three cities.

While 38 of them were arrested in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on August 21, 23 were picked up in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on August 20 and 28 others were arrested in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, on August 16, following intelligence gathered by the operatives of the various commands over their internet related criminal activities.

Available information on the Facebook wall of the command on Wednesday indicated that those arrested in Port Harcourt were picked up during what the commission described as a sting operation at their hideouts at Ogbogoro and Aluu Road, while various incriminating items were said to have been recovered from them.

Also, on August 20, 23 internet fraudsters were picked up during an early morning raid on their hideout in Makurdi following intelligence reports gathered about how they used the internet to dupe people, mostly foreigners, while various items including cars, phones, among others, were recovered from them.

On August 16, the dragnet of the anti graft agency picked up 28 internet fraudsters in Enugu city during an early morning raid on their hideout while various items including cars, 44 mobile phones, incriminating documents, among others, were said to have been recovered from them.

According to the agency, operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, August 16, arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Enugu.

According to the agency, some of the internet fraudsters had given useful information to the EFCC operatives and they are expected to be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

