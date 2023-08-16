How 3 members of syndicate who stole water storage tanks, other valuables landed in police net

It was the end of the road for three members of a syndicate who specialized in burgling people’s houses and shops to steal valuables as they have been arrested by men of the Enugu State Police Command, the command announced on Wednesday.

In fact, during their arrest, various items including water storage tanks, water closets, air conditioners, freezers, television sets, among others, were said to have been recovered from them.

The three men, whose names were given as Igwe Solomon, aged 25 years; Ikenna Aniekwe, aged 34 and Obasi Onyedika, aged 32, were arrested by the police operatives attached to the Abakaliki Road Division of the state police command based on intelligence reports gathered about their activities.

(Caption): The arrested men as well as the items said to have been recovered from them as posted by the state police command on Wednesday.

It was gathered that Igwe Solomon specialized in breaking into people’s houses and shops from where he used to cart away household items and goods and would sell them to Ikenna Aniekwe, who was said to own a shop at Kenyatta Market.

(Caption): Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu Police PRO.

The third person, Obasi Onyedika, was said to be the driver who used to convey the stolen items to the receiver and the three of them were eventually arrested over the matter.

According to a statement by the state police command through its Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe and posted on the Twitter handle of the command on Wednesday, other items said to have been recovered included chest freezers, generators, water heaters, among others.

The statement added that the men had given useful information to the police operatives while they will be arraigned in court at the completion of the Investigations.

Below are screenshots of the tweets by the state police command on the matter:

