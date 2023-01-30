This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

House Of Reps gives reason for rejecting CBN extension of Naira Notes deadline

The widely publicized extension of the deadline for the validity of old naira notes has been rejected by Nigerian lawmakers in the House of Representatives. Following the outcry from Nigerians, the House convened an ad hoc committee to investigate the matter last Tuesday.

Recall that in recent days, lawmakers in the National Assembly have joined the call for the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to extend the deadline.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had set January 31 as the deadline for depositing old N200, N500, and N1000 notes. However, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele announced on Sunday that President Muhammadu buhari has granted permission for the deadline to be extended until February 10.

Mr. Emefiele made the announcement following a closed-door meeting with President buhari on Sunday in Daura, Katsina state.

He also revealed that President Muhammadu buhari approved a seven-day grace period from February 10 to February 17, 2023, to allow Nigerians to deposit their old notes at the CBN, after which the old notes will no longer be legal tender.

The lawmakers, however, stated that the CBN must “follow the law” in a statement issued by Hon. Doguwa, chairperson of the ad hoc committee.

“The 10-day extension for the exchange of the old naira notes is not the solution. We as a legislative committee, with a constitutional mandate of the house, would only accept clear compliance with section 20 sub 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN act and nothing more,” Doguwa said.

“Nigeria as a developing economy and a nascent democracy must respect the principle of the rule of law. And the House would go ahead to sign arrest warrant to compel the CBN Governor to appear before the ad hoc committee.”

Doguwa was quoted in the statement as calling the extension a “mere political gimmick to further deceive Nigerians,” adding that the CBN governor must appear before the committee as requested.

He stated that the Policy has the potential to sabotage the upcoming general elections, explaining that “security agencies and their operations, particularly at the state level, are generally funded through cash advances and direct table payments of allowances to operatives during elections,” he added.

Hon. Doguwa went on to say that the Ad-hoc Committee would keep working under his leadership until the demands of Nigerians were met in accordance with the laws of the land.

Meanwhile, an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives has recommended that Femi Gbajabiamila issue an arrest warrant against Emefiele for failing to appear in court.

While lawmakers in the House of Representatives are outraged by the deadline extension, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, praised the CBN for responding to Nigerians’ wishes by extending the deadline, and announced that it had canceled its planned protest against the apex bank.

