House Of Reps Candidate Dies Four Days To Election

The political climate in Kano State has been thrown into mourning following the death of Kamilu Isa, the House of Representatives candidate for the Wudil/Garko federal constituency under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). According to reports, Isa passed away after a brief illness on Monday, just four days before the much-anticipated presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

Isa was a former Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and he was widely regarded as a dedicated politician who had devoted his time, wealth and energy to the success of the NNPP and his immediate community. His sudden death has come as a huge shock to the political community, with many describing it as a great loss that cannot be easily replaced.

In a condolence message to Isa’s family, the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, expressed his sadness at the loss of the candidate, stating that Isa’s demise has left a huge vacuum that cannot be easily filled. Kwankwaso also prayed for God Almighty to forgive Isa’s shortcomings and grant him eternal peace, adding that his thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and the NNPP Kano Chapter.

Isa’s death has raised concerns about the impact it may have on the outcome of the elections in the Wudil/Garko federal constituency. While the NNPP has not yet announced a replacement candidate for the late Isa, it is expected that the party will do so soon to avoid leaving its supporters without a viable candidate to vote for.

According to reports, Isa has been buried according to Islamic rites, and his family, friends and supporters are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of a man who was widely loved and respected in his community. His death has once again brought to the fore the need for politicians to prioritize their health and wellbeing, especially during election season when the demands of campaigning can take a toll on their physical and emotional health.

As the nation mourns the passing of Kamilu Isa, it is important to remember his contributions to the political landscape of Kano State and the country at large. He was a dedicated politician who worked tirelessly to promote the interests of his constituents, and his legacy will continue to inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

Content created and supplied by: Amazing_entity (via 50minds

News )

