Hours After Tinubu’s Lagos Campaign Rally, Obi’s VP Says LP Will Win Lagos

Peter Obi’s running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, was granted an interview with the Channels TV on Tuesday evening, during which he demonstrated how optimistic he was that the Labour Party will beat their Opponents, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the forthcoming presidential elections. When he was asked by Seun, on whether the Labour Party will win Lagos, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, stated that by the grace of God, they have won Lagos.

He said, “By the grace of God We have won Lagos, irrespective of Tinubu there. I mean, are they going to come out and spread the people who are voting. I was answering your question about winning this election. Seun, it is logical. Many things that have never happened in Nigeria are happening now, with Labour Party. We are the only three, Party chairman, Candidate, vice, born after independence. I am using honesty here”.

