Hope Uzodinma Reacts After Bola Tinubu Held His Presidential Campaign Rally In Anambra Yesterday

The executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has reacted after the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu held his campaign rally in Anambra State yesterday.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State was in Anambra in the company of notable chieftains of the All Progressives Congress including his running mate, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, APC Women Leader, Betta Edu among others.

Reacting after the presidential campaign rally, Governor Uzodinma stated that the message of ‘Renewed Hope’ was well received yesterday by the good people of Anambra State.

He added; “As the gateway to the southeast, Anambra hosts one major project, evidencing the unprecedented performance of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and our good intentions in the improvement of livelihood in Nigeria.”

The recent post by Hope Uzodinma on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions.

News Source – Hope Uzodinma Verified Facebook Page

