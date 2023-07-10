Hope Uzodinma Has Been Fueling Crisis Imo State; Evidence Is Everywhere – Hon. Ugochinyere

The member representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Ikenga Ugochinyere, has revealed how the Incumbent Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, allegedly fueled crisis in the State; as he insisted that there is evidence that the Imo bigwig sponsored some thugs to disrupt peace in the State.

Hon. Ugochinyere had said, “This evidence is everywhere, you can ask anybody in Imo; and i am telling you, all of us we have it. Some are committed, but he (Hope Uzodinma) is not committed.”

(Forward video to 14:50)

The lawmaker, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, suggested that Governor Uzodinma never wanted peace to resign in Imo State. According to him, the thugs that were purportedly sponsored by Uzodinma to disrupt National Assembly election in Imo State, are behind attacks in the State. He revealed how the thugs had attacked him after an aide of the Governor threatened to deal with him.

Honorable Ugochinyere had started by saying that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs to step up and calm the tension in the South-East. According to him, the crisis in the South-East have begun to affect the security of lives and properties of citizens in the State. He urged President Tinubu to take steps to address the security challenges in the South-East.

Ugochinyere went further to say that some Governors in South-East are committed to ensuring that peace returns to South-East. He, however, insisted that he could not vouch for Uzodinma of Imo State. According to him, the Imo bigwig is not committed to ensuring that peace returns to Imo State.

Matthewcontents (

)