Hope Uzodimma Reveals The Outcome Of The Meeting Of South East Govs In Enugu (Photos)

The Governor of Imo State and All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Hope Uzodimma has revealed the outcome of the meeting of South East Governors which was held in Enugu State yesterday.

(Photo Credit – Governor Hope Uzodimma Verified Facebook Page)

The meeting was attended by the five Governors in the geo-political zones which include Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Alex Otti of Abia State and Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

Governor Hope Uzodimma said; “We have continued to foster peace and tranquility across our region with a view to enabling the environment for commerce, trade, investments and safety of lives and properties.”

He added; “Arising from a meeting of the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) today, our resolution centered on the collective fight against insecurity in our region and in partnership with the Federal Government.”

The All Progressives Congress chieftain stated further; “It is worthy of note, that we have considered and approved the South East Security Summit which is aimed at the restoration of confidence in our people, prospective investors and strengthening of our economic activities.- Hope Uzodimma”

