Hope Uzodimma Reacts After He Welcomed Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu To Imo State Yesterday

The executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has reacted after he welcomed the First Lady of the federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to Imo State yesterday.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is the immediate past federal lawmaker representing Lagos Central in the red chamber of the national assembly is the wife of Nigeria’s President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – Hope Uzodimma Verified Facebook Page)

The executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma stated on his verified Facebook page; “Through thick and thin, Imo women have consistently sustained the famous annual congress known as “August Meeting”. A homecoming for Imo women in the diaspora to meet with their counterparts for community development, socioeconomic and cultural initiatives.”

He added; “This year’s grand finale is quite unique, as I joined my wife Chioma Uzodimma and Imo women in welcoming the First Lady of Nigeria, H.E. Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who has supported the Imo Women’s 2023 August Meeting through counterpart funding and other empowerment materials.”

He stated further; “While we are full of gratitude to the First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, CON, for all her magnanimity to Imo Women, I commended my amiable wife for the courage and strength of keeping Imo Women ecstatic all season. It is my belief that the beneficiaries of the empowerment program will relish the moment with a view to rising above current circumstances. – Hope Uzodimma”

(Photo Credit – Hope Uzodimma Verified Facebook Page)

The recent post by Governor Hope Uzodimma on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

