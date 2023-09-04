Hope Uzodimma Reacts After He Attended Holy Eucharistic Celebration In Imo State On Sunday (Photos)

The executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has reacted after he attended the Holy Eucharistic celebration on Sunday.

Hope Uzodimma, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress was elected through a court judgement few years ago. He is the Governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress in the November 11 gubernatorial poll. The South East leader will slug it out with Senator Athan Achonu of the Labour Party and other strong contenders to clinch the apex political seat in the state.

( Photo Credit – Governor Hope Uzodimma Verified Facebook Page )

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State said on his verified Facebook page; “At the Holy Eucharistic celebration today, we were inspired by the resilience of Jesus’ disciples to remain steadfast and committed to a worthy course. Graciously, we have maintained the tradition of committing our State affairs in Gods care and guidance.”

The All Progressives Congress Chieftain added; “As we step into a new week, a new month, may we continue to bask in the euphoria of peace and grace, knowing fully that Imo State is in the hands of God and no act of humans against the State will ever prosper. “

( Photo Credit – Governor Hope Uzodimma Verified Facebook Page )

He stated further; “Happy new month and happy new week to ndi Imo nile. – Hope Uzodimma”

The recent statement by Governor Hope Uzodimma on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

