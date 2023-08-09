Hoodlums set ablaze Rep member house in Anambra

Some yet- to- be- identified thugs have burnt down the home or building of member, representing Ihiala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Paschal Agbodike.

According to PUNCH, the hoodlums attacked the building which is located in Ubahi- Mbosi in Ihiala Local Government Area at about 1 am on Tuesday and started firing sporadically before setting the compound ablaze.

Agbodike was also the former deputy speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly and the place of the incident is his hometown.

Although there is no record of any loss of life, the house, which cotain a fully- furnished five- bedroom duplex with four living rooms and and a kitchen was completely and totally razed down by the hoodlums.

The lawmaker, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday, said he was informed about the incident on the telephone.

According to him, he was in Abuja carrying out his legislative duties when the attack took place, adding that before security operatives could arrive the scene, the hoodlums had all fled.

He also did not state if he suspected anyone, or whether it was politically motivated.

Source: PUNCH

RoyDaWritter (

)