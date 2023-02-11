This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hoodlums Attack Members Of The Labor Party, Injure 4 In Lagos

A group of aggressive, violent young men has attacked four people suspected to be campaigning for Peter Obi in the Ajah neighborhood of Lagos State.

This attack on the members of the Labor Party was confirmed to newsmen by the Lagos state police command at the Ajah metropolis. The police then promised that the hoodlums who carried out the attack would be tracked, fetched out, and severely dealt with according to the law.

This attack is against the INEC electoral act, which gives rights to each citizen to campaign for and vote for any candidate of their choice.

The members of the Labour Party were located a few kilometers away from the place where their rally was being held when they were attacked by the hoodlums.

According to reports, they were attacked as they were going to Tafawa Balewa Square, the venue where the rally of their presidential candidate was scheduled to take place.

Benjamin Hundeyin, a representative of the state’s police command, has said that the attack is condemnable and justice must be served. He also said that this is one of the main reasons why the state police were redeployed to the venue in their vehicles before the rally started.

Tafawa Balewa Square had been guarded by security men a day before the rally. This was done to forestall any violence and enforce the rule of law.

The chairman of the Labor Party for Jakande ward said that four people were injured during the attack at Ilasan Division 4. They have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Divisional Police Officer at Ilasan has started an investigation, and the State Criminal Investigations Department is in charge of arresting and prosecuting the hoodlums who attacked the Obedient supporters.

