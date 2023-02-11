This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hoodlums attack LP supporters as Obi campaigns in Lagos

Some supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), have been attacked by hoodlums in Lagos state.

On their approach to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), the location of the party’s presidential campaign rally, some of the supporters reportedly came under attack.

According to reports, the supporters were singled out by the thugs so they wouldn’t be able to join the demonstration.

Nothing will stop the Obidient movement from continuing with the campaign, according to a statement released on Saturday by Yunusa Tanko, spokesman for the LP campaign council.

The statement reads, “The Obidient movement is under attack in Lagos; they are preventing our people from attending the TBS gathering.”

“A movement that has its time cannot be stopped by anything. Security personnel, pay attention. We proceed obligingly and successfully.

According to TheCable, hoodlums also attacked some party supporters at the Jakande axis in Lekki and the Adeniji Adele neighbourhood of Lagos Island.

Those who were hurt in the attack are currently receiving care from medical volunteers at the TBS.

A spokesperson for the Lagos police, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the state criminal investigation department will look into the situation and detain the perpetrators.

He claimed that the injured people and other witnesses were helping the police by providing pertinent information that would help catch and prosecute the assailants.

“This attack is abhorrent! It is evident that the command had patrol cars and personnel stationed near the site of today’s event, Tafawa Balewa Square, since yesterday. To prevent any disruption of law and order, we had previously guarded the area.

“The unfortunate attack took place roughly 15 kilometres from the rally’s starting point. The SCID will take over the investigation process in order to identify and bring the attackers to justice, as was previously announced. According to the Cable report.

