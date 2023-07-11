Honourable Bagos Reveals Two Reasons Why Bandits Attack Some Parts Of Plateau State

A Member of the House of Representatives who represents Plateau State in the National Assembly, Honourable Bagos has identified the search for mineral resources and farmlands as the reason why bandits has been attacking parts of Plateau State.

Bagos noted that the killing of innocent people in Plateau State is not herders and farmers crisis like it is being reported. He also maintained that the killings does not have anything to do with religion as well.

Bagos disclosed that a closer look at the places that these bandits often attack will disclose that the lands is often places that has some deposit of mineral resources or large expanse of land used for farming.

Bagos noted that as soon as the bandits attacks and chases the people out of their homes, they often does not allow anyone who is not from their circle to trespass in those land as they go about mining the mineral resources by themselves.

Watch From The 5:40 Minute Of The Video Below:



