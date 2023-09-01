Honour Akinkunmi with state burial, family urges FG

According to PUNCH paper, the family of the late Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of Nigeria’s national flag, has called on the Federal Government to honor him with a state burial. Akinremi, his eldest son, believes such an honor would serve as an example to Nigerian youths, emphasizing hard work, integrity, and selfless service to the nation.

Taiwo Akinkunmi was known for his brilliance and intellectual prowess from a young age, which earned him a scholarship to study overseas and various recognitions. His most notable achievement was designing the Nigerian national flag, which emerged as the best in a competition, devoid of corruption, to select a flag for the newly independent Nigeria in 1960.

Mr. Olaniran Shofela, a family head and community leader, emphasized that Akinkunmi was a source of pride for his family and the Owu people in Abeokuta, not Ibadan or Ekiti, as some had speculated. Shofela urged Nigerian youths to emulate Akinkunmi’s legacy of service, humility, and integrity, advising them not to prioritize money over service, hard work, and integrity.

Taiwo Akinkunmi passed away at the age of 87 after a brief illness associated with old age. His design for the Nigerian national flag remains a symbol of the nation’s independence and identity, and his contributions to Nigeria’s history and culture are remembered with great respect.

The call for a state burial for Akinkunmi underscores the desire to recognize and celebrate the individuals who have made significant contributions to Nigeria’s development and identity.

