Hon Yakubu Dogara Reveals That Peter Obi Might Win 2023 Elections, But Scared Of His Personality

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has revealed that Peter Obi might win the presidential election, but not convinced enough of his personality.

While speaking at the PDP Rally on Monday, Hon. Yakubu Dogara revealed that Peter Obi will be a powerful force to reckon with in the north, as well as the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, but revealed that Peter Obi is not an atmosphere.

Hon. Yakubu Dogara stated that he doesn’t know Peter Obi quite well, but he’s worried about the acceptance he has been receiving in the North. He revealed that, “I don’t know him, but he might even win the 2023 presidential election.”

