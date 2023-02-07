NEWS

Hon Yakubu Dogara Reveals That Peter Obi Might Win 2023 Elections, But Scared Of His Personality

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has revealed that Peter Obi might win the presidential election, but not convinced enough of his personality. 

While speaking at the PDP Rally on Monday, Hon. Yakubu Dogara revealed that Peter Obi will be a powerful force to reckon with in the north, as well as the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, but revealed that Peter Obi is not an atmosphere. 

Hon. Yakubu Dogara stated that he doesn’t know Peter Obi quite well, but he’s worried about the acceptance he has been receiving in the North. He revealed that, “I don’t know him, but he might even win the 2023 presidential election.”

Dear esteemed readers, kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comments box below as regards the former speaker of the House of Representatives’ opinion on the forthcoming election. 

Masterupondpen (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Shehu Sani Reacts As A New Born Baby Was Found By The Roadside (Video)

11 mins ago

Naja’atu Mohammed Accuses El-Rufai Of Attempting To Replace Late Abba Kyari As Cabal

15 mins ago

Opinion: Why Peter Obi Is Well-placed To Upset Tinubu And Atiku In The Presidential Polls

18 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: APC trying to instigate Christians against me—Atiku, Chelsea Get New Coach, Enoka

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button