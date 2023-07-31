‘Hon Tunji Ojo Has 7 Certifications And He’s A Ethical Hacker That Is Trained Abroad’ – Atika Ajanah

A Former Assistant Secretary, Protocol and Event PCC of APC, Atika Ajanah has alleged that Honourable Tunji Ojo is an outstanding technocrat nominated in the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu. She said in an interview with Channels Tv news that the lawmaker is a certified ethical hacker that is trained abroad. According to her, it will be unfair to say that the President didn’t include technocrats and young individuals in his ministerial list.

She said, ”There is somebody on that list already, who is a Youth and he’s also a Techy person. And he’s Honourable Tunji Ojo. Honourable Tunji Ojo has about 7 certifications and he’s also a certified ethical hacker that is trained abroad. He’s one of those people who were helping us to curb cyber crime and in the house, he has been vibrant and speaking up on curbing cybercrime. He’s coming in with his wealth of experience.”

