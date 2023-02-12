Hon. Tomide Akinribido Digs Out Obi’s Old Tweet Promoting PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Honorable member of Ondo State House of Assembly, Ondo West Constituency 1, and member of the People’s Democratic Party, Tomide Akinribido has dug out an old twitter post made by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election, and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

The old post which was dug out today by Tomide Akinribido, was made on Twitter by Peter Obi himself on February 8, 2019. Obviously, the post was made when Peter Obi was contesting for vice presidential post under the People’s Democratic Party, with the current presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the same People’s Democratic Party at that time.

In that old post, Peter Obi was seriously campaigning for and promoting the People’s Democratic Party under whose umbrella he was contesting the position.

In the post, Peter Obi said that a vote for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP is a vote to put Nigeria on the track of development.

Reacting to the four years old twitter post, Tomide Akinribido while retweeting the post concurred with Peter Obi’s assertion in the post. He said that Peter Obi was correct in the post.

