Holy Ghost Service Started In 1986 And Its Getting Bigger By The Day Because God Is Here-Adeboye.

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye in a recent video on YouTube page shared a message with the public.

While speaking on the Topic: BEYOND EXPECTATION at RCCG HOLY GHOST CONVENTION 2023 || Day 5 Evening Session Part B, the cleric reportedly stated that “The Bible from Isaiah 43:1-2 says you will come out without being burnt by fire. Even when you have a trial, He remains with you, He helps you pass the examinations. Speaking further he said “The Lord said somebody is asking and you have wondered about something, ‘is triple promotion possible?’ God said I should tell you, “I will make you a classical example”. The Bible said, God blessed the latter end of Job than the beginning because He doubled everything that the devil took from him. On this note, somebody here tonight will receive double in the mighty name of Jesus.

Speaking further he said ” The Bible tells us that before the mountains were brought forth, our God has been there but when He wants to remove a mountain, He uproots it. So, He gives you the authority, just believe in Him and then command mountains to move and the mountain will move. I know that there are some believers here tonight, you won’t be here tonight if you don’t believe in God. You won’t come here tonight if you don’t believe that miracles are happening here.

Speaking lastly he said “Holy Ghost Service Started In 1986 And It’s Getting Bigger By The Day Because God Is Here And You Know That He’s Here and you know He’s a miracle worker. So, I’m going to encourage you that right now, you will stand on your feet and command every mountain that is blocking your way, and say, in the mighty name of Jesus, mountain, I command you, get out of my way.

Watch The Youtube Video Here.

Fast forward Youtube Video From 7 hours 18 minutes 12 seconds.

