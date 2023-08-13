Holiday Allowances: Akpabio, Abbas Dragged To Court

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has taken legal action against the Senate President, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Tajudeen Abbas, over what it deems an “unlawful plan” to allocate funds for luxury cars and “palliatives” for new members.

According to a report by Punch , SERAP filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking several orders to address the situation. The organization requests an order restraining Akpabio and Abbas from receiving the proposed funds until an assessment of the socio-economic impact on the 137 million impoverished Nigerians is conducted. SERAP is also asking for a mandamus order to direct and compel the officials to review and reduce the budget for purchasing 465 SUVs and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials.

The lawsuit comes in response to recent statements by the Senate President regarding “holiday allowances” for senators while many Nigerians endure poverty. SERAP argues that Nigerians have the right to honest and faithful performance by their public officials, including lawmakers, who owe a fiduciary duty to the citizenry.

SERAP contends that allocating a substantial budget for luxury cars and “palliatives” while only a comparatively small amount is designated for supporting millions of poor Nigerians constitutes a breach of constitutional and international human rights obligations. The organization cites the Public Procurement Act, which emphasizes the judicious use of public funds. Moreover, SERAP claims that the proposed spending violates the public trust and the constitutional oath of office for lawmakers, especially when considering the hardships faced by Nigerians due to factors like the removal of fuel subsidy.

The lawsuit further emphasizes the apparent disparity between allocating funds for personal benefits, such as luxury cars, and addressing the urgent needs of millions living in extreme poverty. SERAP asserts that instead of fulfilling their oversight duties and working for the public interest, lawmakers seem to be primarily concerned with their own well-being.

The legal action by SERAP reflects an ongoing struggle for accountability and responsible governance in Nigeria, highlighting the tension between public officials’ fiduciary duties and the dire socio-economic conditions facing a significant portion of the population.

