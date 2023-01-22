This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hold me responsible if Atiku fails – Wife pledges to Ogun women

The wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mrs Titi Abubakar, has told Nigerians to hold her responsible if her husband, Atiku Abubakar, fails to deliver on his campaign promises.

If elected as the next president of Nigeria on February 25, 2023, Titi further stated that her husband would put an end to poverty and insecurity.

This was said by Atiku’s wife during a town hall meeting with Ogun State ladies in the state’s capital, Abeokuta.

She claims that her husband has experience with good government, which accounts for his determination to run for president of Nigeria.

Abubakar pledged to do more this time, saying, “My husband was essential to the results documented during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s eight years rule.”

Mrs. Abubakar emphasized that her husband has the necessary expertise to lead the nation while praising her husband as a unifier capable of resolving the many issues facing the country, including insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and others.

She promised that the PDP candidate would reform Nigeria and bring back its former splendor.

“If you support Atiku, you would be voting against poverty and instability. Atiku has previously done it. If you vote for Atiku, you vote for restructuring, improved economic conditions, and security, she continued.

She asserted, “Atiku will unite Nigeria; after all, I am a Yoruba woman married to a Fulani guy for more than 50 years, and that is the Nigeria I desire for us all.

She urged the Southwest to support her husband as strongly as possible, pointing out that if her husband is elected, she will become the first Yoruba First Lady.

“No Yoruba woman has ever served as the first lady of this nation, so I beg you to vote for my husband so that Yoruba can be pleased. We will keep all of our promises, both my husband and I have made. You can hold me accountable if we don’t, she said.

She reminded them that she is from Osun State and “I will not let you down,” promising that “anything that ladies in Ogun State and even the entire women in the South West require, I would do because I’m one of you.”

Don’t let the APC mislead you; keep in mind that supporting Atiku is a vote for Yoruba and the South West.

Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, the PDP’s national woman leader, said in a separate speech that the PDP government has always made sure that its citizens had better lives.

After they had been collected, she advised the women to cast their votes for all PDP candidates instead of keeping their PVCs in the wardrobe. According to Daily post.

Adenike Adebutu, the wife of the PDP candidate for governor in the state, praised Mrs. Abubakar for always championing the rights of women and children in Nigeria.

Adebutu urged the women to obtain their PVCs before the collecting date in order to avoid losing their voting rights. According to Daily post.

Content created and supplied by: Khadybby (via 50minds

News )

#Hold #responsible #Atiku #fails #Wife #pledges #Ogun #womenHold me responsible if Atiku fails – Wife pledges to Ogun women Publish on 2023-01-22 17:22:13