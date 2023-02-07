Hold Judiciary, Security Agencies, INEC Responsible if Democracy Fails – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the courts, and the security forces should all be held accountable, according to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, if democracy fails.

Wike asserts that there are already enabling laws in place that are essential and ought to uphold democracy, particularly with reference to the conduct of the general elections in 2023.

In addition to appointing two judges to the Customary Court of Appeal and five justices to the Rivers State High Court, the governor emphasized that it was up to these institutions to enforce the law without caving in to political pressure.

“I implore you to maintain your resolve, especially now that we are at a critical moment. I believe the legislature has carried out its own duty by passing the required legislation to serve as our compass. No law is permanent, and no law is flawless.

Over time, adjustments based on the situation at hand will be made. The nation’s rescue is now the responsibility of the courts, security services, and INEC. “If our country disintegrates during this period of transition, they should hold the judiciary, security services, and INEC responsible,” he said.

Wike asserted that INEC had all the necessary resources to conduct a free, fair, and credible election because of the security forces’ capacity to ensure a smooth process.

The governor expressed concerns about conflicting legal rulings from courts and inadequate grounds for slack enforcement by security services.

“INEC is free to conduct a free and fair election.” If the security services want peace, it will come about. In addition, the judiciary is permitted to apply its own interpretation of the law. “After it’s done, people will be happy with it and confident that we’re doing it right,” he said.

