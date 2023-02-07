Hold Judiciary, Security Agencies, INEC Responsible If Democracy Fails – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

River State governor, Nyesom Wike, made a statement that INEC, security agencies and judiciary should be held accountable,if democracy fails in Nigeria.

Wike said that, the relevant laws have been enabled to ensure democracy is safeguarded in the forthcoming elections.

The statement was made when swearing in five judges In River State high court, and two customary court judges. Wike said, it is the duty of those agencies to ensure the rule of law is uphold, and not to give in, to the pressure of politicians who have selfish interest.

“I urge you to be firm particularly, this critical period when we are entering a transition period. I believe that the legislature has done its own part by making the relevant laws in order to lead us. No law is permanent, no law is so perfect.

“As time goes on there will be amendments based on existing realities. But now, it is the duty of the judiciary, security agencies, and INEC to save this country. If this country collapses in this transition period, they should hold the judiciary, security agencies and INEC responsible,”the governor said.

He made it clear that INEC have all it takes,to ensure elections are conducted under free, fair and credible atmosphere, because the security agencies have everything to make sure things are properly done.

According to him;

“If INEC wants to conduct a free and fair election, that they can do. If the security agencies want, there will be peace. And if the judiciary wants the law to be interpreted the way it is, that it can do. When that is done, people will be happy; people will have confidence that we are getting it right.”

