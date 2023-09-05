Hojlund Reveals What Casemiro Told Him After Being Grabbed By The Brazilian During Arsenal Clash

Rasmus Hojlund swiftly gained the approval of his Manchester United teammate Casemiro following his debut against Arsenal last Sunday. The Danish international, who joined United for £72 million from Atalanta this summer, had been sidelined due to a back issue.

Credit: Metro UK

His opportunity finally arrived at the Emirates Stadium, as he replaced Anthony Martial in the 67th minute. Hojlund’s performance impressed manager Erik ten Hag, who believed he should have been awarded a penalty during the match.

After his introduction, Casemiro was seen encouraging Hojlund by grabbing his shirt, a moment that delighted United fans on social media. Hojlund later explained that his Brazilian teammate expressed being ‘pleasantly surprised’ with his efforts against Arsenal, despite not having seen him play before.

Hojlund showcased his high intensity and strength by immediately engaging in physical battles with Arsenal defenders. He also played a part in Alejandro Garnacho’s goal, which was unfortunately ruled out for offside, as he combined with Casemiro on a counter attack.

Despite United’s 3-1 defeat, United legend Gary Neville was encouraged by Hojlund’s immediate impact on the team.

