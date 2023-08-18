His presence there factored Zamfara & its banditry challenges-Sani reacts as Matawalle’s appointment

Earlier this week, it was stated in a news article that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed former Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle to the position of Minister of State for Defence.

According to reports, Bello Matawalle received harsh criticism throughout his tenure as governor of Zamfara State because of the state’s persistent security problems.

However, when responding to this development on his official Twitter account yesterday, Senator Shehu Sani—who also happens to be the former senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District—said that Bello Matawalle’s office as governor of Zamfara State was what contributed to the state’s insecurity. He said that Matawalle lacks expertise and that a retired security guard was intended to fill Matawalle’s position.

“Matawalle is the Minister of State for Defence, not the ‘Senior’ Minister,” he said. His presence there took into account the banditry problems in Zamfara State. Turji, Aleru, and other terrorist kingpins in his state may be eliminated thanks to this challenge and opportunity. The ‘Senior’ Minister of Defence lacks defense-related expertise. The ideal person for defence is a retired officer from the Army, Air Force, or Navy.

