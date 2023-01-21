This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“His Political Judgment Is Highly Faulty, Always Erroneous And Naturally Self-centred” -BMO

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has been urged by the buhari Media Organisation (BMO) to keep his political thoughts to himself since they have a history of being flawed, incorrect, and self-serving.

In a joint statement, Niyi Akinsiju, the chairman of BMO, and Cassidy Madueke, the secretary, said that Obasanjo had frequently given the country political guidance that served only his own self-interests and not the interests of the country.

The group claims that the former President is well known for pursuing selfish desire under the guise of national interest. They also claim that it is documented how he made attempts to push his goal, in particular, through the backdoor.

The group also criticized Obasanjo’s most recent support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, claiming that Obi lacks substance and a distinct vision for the nation.

The statement read: “The former President, in the pursuit of his selfish ambition, threw caution to the wind and endorsed the man he once swore never to support.

“Former President Obasanjo’s latest endorsement of the overhyped Mr Peter Obi, a candidate with no substance or clear vision for the country, whose track record of failure has left a foul stench still suffocating the people of Anambra, follows the Obasanjo pattern of directing Nigerians to the pit of hell because he does not have the keys to heaven.

“His political judgment is highly faulty, always erroneous, and naturally self-centred”.

