“His life has to change” —Cubana Cheif Priest vows to help the young boy at Peter Obi’s rally

Popular socialite Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, has offered to assist the young man who on Saturday at a rally in Lagos blocked Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and his moving caravan.

On Saturday, a picture of the young man, identified as Yusuf Alami, raising his hands in support of Obi went viral on social media.

Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, a Facebook user, had inquired about the boy’s location because he wanted to give him N100,000 and said, “This is the photo of the week.” How should I approach this boy? I’d like to give him $100,000. It’s youth time! I sense renewed hope for regular people!

On Saturday, Cubana Chief Priest published Onukwubiri’s Facebook post in which he vowed to rewrite his tale on his Instagram story.

He wrote, “Me too I go like send am better thing. His life gotta (has to) change.”

When the boy, whose name is Alami, was interviewed, he admitted that he stood in front of the convoy because he loved Obi.

