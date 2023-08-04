His Excellency is coming on board with enormous experience- Senator Barau hails Ganduje

According to a news that was published by the Leadership paper online this evening, it was reported that the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has hailed the emergence of the former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as he promised to work with Ganduje to take the All Progressives Congress to the next level.

It was reported that Senator Barau, in a statement that was released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, on Thursday night, said that with the former governor at the helms of the affairs of the All Progressives Congress, the ruling party would be re-positioned and strengthened for the benefit of all its members.

Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, was elected as the National Chairman at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress that was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja today, Thursday.

He said that with the vast experience of Abdullahi Ganduje, the conflict resolution mechanism of the All Progressives Congress, APC, would be enhanced to reduce the internal wrangling in the party.

He said, “His Excellency is coming on board with enormous experience spanning decades in politics and governance. With him piloting the affairs of our party, internal democracy would prevail. We thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors and other stakeholders of our party, for the endorsement of His Excellency, Abdullahi Ganduje.”

While he was wishing the former governor well for his new task, Senator Barau pledged to work with him to take the All Progressives Congress to the next level.

He also congratulated the former Senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, from Osun State, who emerged as the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

