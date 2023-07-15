NEWS

Hilda Dokubo Slams House Reps Over Demands for Salary Increase: Priorities Misaligned

Rivers State Labour Party Chairperson and Nollywood veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo, has taken to Twitter to express her criticism of the members of the House of Representatives who recently demanded an upward review of their salaries and allowances.

This demand came in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Dokubo condemned the lawmakers’ request as insensitive and cruel, stating that they should be focused on cutting down the cost of governance and allowing the poor to breathe.

Dokubo’s reaction comes as the House of Representatives held a meeting on July 11, during which they discussed the need for an increase in their wages and allowances. However, the timing of this demand has drawn strong criticism from Dokubo and others, considering the current economic challenges faced by many Nigerians.

In her Twitter post, Dokubo expressed her disappointment with the lawmakers, emphasizing the need for them to prioritize the welfare of the people and allete their suffering, rather than seeking personal financial gains. She called on the House of Representatives to consider the plight of the poor and reduce the burden of governance expenses.

