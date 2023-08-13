Hilda Dokubo Reacts To Allegations That Peter Obi is Responsible for the internal crises rocking the Party

Hilda Dokubo, the recently appointed state chairman of the Labour Party in Rivers State, has responded to the accusation that Peter Obi is to blame for the internal turmoil within the political party.

According to an article in The DAILY POST NEWSPAPER, Hilda Dokubo, a well-known Nollywood actress, responded to the allegations made by Favour Reuben, the former South-South Vice Chairman of the party, that Peter Obi is responsible for the party’s internal crisis. Dokubo stated that Reuben has been expelled from the party and therefore his opinions hold no weight. She also dismissed the accusation against Peter Obi as absurd and suggested that Reuben should reflect on his own contributions before pointing fingers at others.

Hilda Dokubo, who is a renowned Nollywood actress said; “By the court and by the party, he (Favour Reuben) has been expelled. So, it’s like a non-member of the house speaking and condemning the house”

“Accusing Peter Obi is ridiculous. He should ask himself what he has done to improve on anything.” She said.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, ran for president in the last election as a member of his party. However, he was defeated by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress. Tinubu also defeated other strong contenders such as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party. Both Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging Tinubu’s victory in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The tribunal has been in session for a few weeks now, and Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the court’s verdict.

