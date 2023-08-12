Hilda Dokubo Reacts To Allegation That Peter Obi Is Responsible For The Internal Crisis Rocking The Party

The newly appointed state chairman of the Labour Party in Rivers State, Hilda Dokubo has reacted to the allegation that Peter Obi is responsible for the internal crisis rocking the political party.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State contested the last presidential election under the platform of the party.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the court.

(Photo Credit – Peter Obi Verified Twitter Page)

The Daily Post paper reported that reacting to the allegations by the former South-South Vice Chairman of the party, Favour Reuben, that Peter Obi is responsible for the internal crisis in the party, Hilda Dokubo, who is a renowned Nollywood actress said; “By the court and by the party, he (Favour Reuben) has been expelled. So, it’s like a non-member of the house speaking and condemning the house”

“Accusing Peter Obi is ridiculous. He should ask himself what he has done to improve on anything.” She said.

