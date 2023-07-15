Hilda Dokubo Reacts as House Reps Hilda Dokubo Reacts as House Reps Demand Upward Review of Lawmakers’ Salaries and Allowances.

Rivers State Labour Party Chairperson, Hilda Dokubo has taken to social media to criticize the members of the House of Representatives, following their request for their wages and remittances to be increased in commensurate with the current economic situation in the country. She made such criticism on Twitter.

Recall that the members of the House of Representatives had few hours ago, demanded for an upward review of their salaries and allowances, following the removal of fuel subsidy by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Vanguard, such demand was the outcome of a meeting the lawmakers had on July 11 after going into an executive session during plenary.

And so following such demand by the members House of Representatives, Nollywood veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo took to her official Twitter account to react, as she stated that it is insensitive, cruel and insensitive for them to make such demand.

According to Hilda Dokubo, the members of the House of Representatives should be thinking of how to cut down the cost of governance, adding that they should allow the poor people to breathe and not suffocate them.

Here is Hilda Dokubo’s post below;

Goodnewschi (

)