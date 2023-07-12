Hilda Did Her Cook-A-Thon & We Are Now Seeing Kiss-A-thon, Write-a-thon – Kelvin Ugwu Laments

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu is an influential Nigerian Catholic priest on mission in The Gambia. In a recent post on his official Facebook page, be sends an important message to the public as he revealed that man by nature is a copycat.

According to him, “In microblogging sites, you will see Twitter, Spill, Bluesky, T2, Mastodon, Cohort, and now, Threads. In cars, you will hardly notice much difference between the following cars: Hyundai Santa Fe, Acura RDX, Volvo XC60, and BMW X3. Different brands, almost the same thing.”

He then said, when Hilda did her Cook-A-Thon, we are now seeing Kiss-A-thon, Cry-A-thon, write-A-thon, etc. They all copied it from Marathon. And marathon took its name from the legend of Pheidippides, a Greek messenger who ran from the battlefield of Marathon to Athens without stopping to announce that the war was won. After which, he collapsed and died.”

He then said, “We are all copycats. But, how I wish we can copy showing love, care, good leadership, sincerity. Our world will be a better place to live. Try to copy showing love; Copy sincerity to your spouse and others; Copy standing for the truth no matter what; Copy giving sincere feedback and try to appreciate people.

PrayerMedia (

)