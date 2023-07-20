High Cost Of Living: Tinubu Can’t Turn Himself Into King Solomon, He Needs Help From The FEC – Chuks Akunna

As Nigerians continue to lament the severe economic hardship occasioned by the rising cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across the country, veteran journalist, and paper publisher, Chuks Akunna has urged President Bola Tinubu to stop single-handedly making policy decisions that do not reflect the current realities on the ground.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday, July 20, Akunna, who is the Executive Director of Authority paper, pointed out that Tinubu cannot act like the Biblical King Solomon when it comes to resolving the issues of the country, insisting that the President must constitute a Federal Executive Council (FEC) to help point him in the right direction on economic policies that favour the masses.

He said; “President Tinubu cannot turn himself to King Solomon. You need help from an assemblage of Ministers. I mean when you come to the FEC, these are people who have different backgrounds. You have Yorubas, Igbos, TIVs, Nupes, Igbos, Hausa, and so on, that make up the Federal Executive Council. These are the people who feel the pulse of the masses.

In case President Tinubu does not know, people are going through hell. The suffering is just so unbearable. And my worry and fear is that it is going to get to a breaking point, unless drastic steps are taken.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:17:15).

